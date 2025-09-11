Eruditus secures $150 million refinancing to fuel global expansion

Upskilling platform Eruditus has completed a refinancing of up to $150 million, led by Mars Growth Capital, a joint venture between Liquidity Group and MUFG Bank, and HSBC, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The transaction includes an initial funding of $130 million, with a $20 million scale-up option—essentially extra money the company can tap into later if needed. Mars Growth Capital will provide up to $100 million, while HSBC will contribute up to $50 million.

Refinancing helps a company replace or restructure old debt with a new loan, often on better terms.

The company said the transaction will give financial flexibility to pursue profitable expansion in international markets. “The refinancing reinforces our long-term growth strategy, giving us the financial flexibility to accelerate profitable expansion across international markets,” said Ashwin Damera, chief executive officer and co-founder at Emeritus and Eruditus. “We view MARS and Liquidity as long-term strategic partners, not just capital providers. Built on a foundation of trust and a shared vision, our relationship is focused on scaling together and driving sustainable, profitable growth.”

Growth outlook Founded in 2010 by Damera and Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, Eruditus offers management education programs including short courses, degree programs, professional certificates and senior executive programs in collaboration with universities in the US, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and China.

Eruditus, which partners with more than 80 universities including MIT, Harvard, Wharton, INSEAD and Cambridge, offers over 700 professional learning programs to more than 1 million learners across 80 countries.

Eruditus, which has raised a total of $741 million in equity funding from 27 investors including Prosus, TPG Rise Fund, Peak XV Partners and GSV Ventures, was last valued at $3.2 billion.

The firm grew its revenue from $405.2 million in FY23 to $447.9 million in FY24, while net losses narrowed from $127.2 million to $85.6 million over the same period.

