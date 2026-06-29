ESDS eyes debut as India’s first listed data centre operator with ₹720-crore IPO

ESDS Software Solutions Ltd is preparing to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in the coming weeks, in what would make it India's first listed data centre owner and operator, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The Nashik-based company is likely to have increased the size of its fresh issue to ₹720 crore from an initial target of ₹600 crore, said the first of the two people cited earlier, both speaking on condition of anonymity.
"The decision to expand the fresh issue followed discussions with institutional investors during the pre-marketing phase, where the company received indications of demand for digital infrastructure assets," this person explained.
According to ESDS' preliminary IPO papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March 2025, the company was mulling a pre-listing fundraise of ₹120 crore, which would have reduced the fresh issue size proportionately. It is still not clear whether the company has raised the pre-IPO money.