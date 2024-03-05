ESG, Big Labor and Starbucks

The latest comes courtesy of the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of unions using a $16,000 investment in Starbucks to push three labor nominees onto the company’s 11-member board. All three candidates—former members of the Clinton and Obama administrations—are liberal stalwarts. One, Wilma Liebman, as chairman of the National Labor Relations Board in 2011 pushed for labor intrusion into boardrooms with control on management decisions such as company relocations. The coalition hopes that by placing activists on the board, it will pressure management into boosting union membership for employees who don’t seem to want a union card. Employees have reportedly voted in favor of unionization at only some 400 of the more than 9,000 stores in the U.S.