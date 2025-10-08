With smaller packs and wider reach, Estée Lauder eyeing middle class in India, its top emerging market
Suneera Tandon 5 min read 08 Oct 2025, 06:33 pm IST
With brands such as M·A·C, Bobbi Brown and Clinique, Estée Lauder Companies looks to expand investments in India, its top emerging market where it is offering smaller product sizes for mass appeal.
Mumbai: The Estée Lauder Companies, which sells brands such as M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, Clinique and Dr. Jart+, is looking to step up investments in India, its largest emerging market, according to Stéphane de La Faverie, global president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the American cosmetics and beauty firm. While adoption of online shopping in India is a big draw for the group, it also aims for a wider appeal with small packs for the price-sensitive market, in which it sees a great growth potential.
