“I’ve made it very clear that we are increasing our investment in India because we see potential. Around the world, between now to 2030, the number of consumers entering the middle class is projected to be around half a billion," Faverie said. “Of these, over 30% will come from India, making it the biggest contributor of consumers going into the emerging middle class. Our role is to tap into the lower-middle and higher middle class, depending on the type of brands that we bring."