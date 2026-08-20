Estée Lauder Sales Beat Estimates as Turnaround Gains Steam

(Bloomberg) -- Estée Lauder Cos. posted quarterly results that beat estimates and ended a run of three straight declines in annual revenue, a sign the beauty conglomerate’s turnaround efforts are gaining momentum.

The owner of brands including La Mer, Jo Malone London and Kilian Paris reported revenue of $3.6 billion in the company’s fiscal fourth quarter through June, above the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.39 also topped expectations. The company reaffirmed its 2027 full-year sales outlook and raised guidance on its adjusted operating margin, a key metric of profitability.

The shares jumped by as much as 8.6% in premarket trading in New York. The stock had fallen about 20% this year through Tuesday’s close.

The solid results cap a fiscal year that Estée Lauder had billed as pivotal after shedding about $100 billion in market value since its post-Covid peak in early 2022. Since taking over in 2025, Chief Executive Officer Stéphane de La Faverie has aimed to boost profitability, in part by restructuring operations. The company confirmed an approximate net reduction of 10,000 jobs, the high end of its previously disclosed range.

Beyond cost cutting, the company has sought to add buzz to its brands, speed up product launches and reach younger shoppers on platforms like Amazon.com and TikTok Shop.

“We ended the year on a high note, as organic sales growth accelerated to 5% for our fourth consecutive quarter of growth and stronger profitability,” De La Faverie said in the company’s statement.

(Updates with shares in third paragraph.)

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