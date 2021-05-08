EU seals potential 1.8 bn-dose purchase of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology Saturday by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023.

The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology Saturday by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023.