EU seals potential 1.8 bn-dose purchase of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine in biggest contract so far

EU seals potential 1.8 bn-dose purchase of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine in biggest contract so far

EU seals potential 1.8 bn-dose purchase of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
1 min read . 04:03 PM IST PTI

  • EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that her office has just approved a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses

The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology Saturday by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that her office “has just approved a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses ( 900 million options)."

