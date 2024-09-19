EU to offer Apple guidance on digital rules compliance

The European Union’s executive arm has started a process to provide Apple with guidance on how the iPhone maker can comply with rules to ensure its operating systems are functional with other technologies.

The move is a procedural step and it doesn’t mark the beginning of a new investigation, the European Commission said.

The process will see the Commission begin two proceedings that aim to formally outline Apple’s obligations to comply with European laws governing interoperability within the Digital Markets Act.

The EU’s Digital Markets Act, which took effect earlier this year, sets out a long list of rules aimed at boosting competition in digital advertising, online search and app ecosystems.

One proceeding announced Thursday will focus on providing Apple with instructions on how it should provide effective interoperability between its iOS operating system and devices such as smart watches and headphones that connect to the system.

“The Commission intends to specify how Apple will provide effective interoperability with functionalities such as notifications, device pairing and connectivity," it said.

A second proceeding will focus on how Apple addresses interoperability requests submitted by developers and third parties for iOS and iPadOS.

“It is crucial that the request process is transparent, timely, and fair so that all developers have an effective and predictable path to interoperability and are enabled to innovate," the Commission added.

The proceedings will be concluded within 6 months but in the course of its work the Commission will pass its preliminary findings to Apple, where it will explain the measures the U.S. company should take to effectively comply with the rules.

Apple would be expected to comply with the guidance or risk an investigation.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

