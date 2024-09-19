EU to offer Apple guidance on digital rules compliance
SummaryThe European Union’s executive arm has started a process to provide Apple with guidance on how the iPhone maker can comply with rules to ensure its operating systems are functional with other technologies.
The European Union’s executive arm has started a process to provide Apple with guidance on how the iPhone maker can comply with rules to ensure its operating systems are functional with other technologies.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more