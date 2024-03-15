European Commission Opens Probe Into Alibaba’s AliExpress
The European Commission has launched an investigation into e-commerce platform AliExpress, owned by Chinese technology giant Alibaba, on concerns the company isn’t taking adequate measures to prevent the distribution of illegal goods and content online.
