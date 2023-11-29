Europe’s IAG Cargo seeks to tap Indian airlines to boost volumes
The cargo group, which currently operates 56 services to India every week, is looking to shore up its tonnage capacity, which has declined
NEW DELHI : The cargo division of European major International Airlines Group (IAG) is seeking partnerships with Indian airlines, considering how the country’s aviation and air cargo segments have outpaced global growth, its top executive said in an interview.
