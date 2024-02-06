EV co Switch may raise external funds in FY25
Ashok Leyland announced in November that it would invest ₹1,200 crore in Switch for capital expenditure, research and development, as well as operational requirements.
NEW DELHI : Ashok Leyland will evaluate further investments in Switch Mobility, after a fund infusion of ₹1,200 crore in the maker of electric buses in India and the UK , even as it remains open to external investments in the company, Ashok Leyland’s executive chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said in an interview.