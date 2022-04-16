Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech on Saturday said it will voluntarily recall 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooters to fix any issues related to the battery in the vehicle, starting today.

This is the first instance of a voluntary recall by any electric vehicle manufacturer in India.

According to Okinawa, the recall is part of comprehensive power pack health check-up camps, where the batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India.

"The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually", Okinawa said, adding, "This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company’s long-standing commitment to customer safety."

The move comes at a time the e-scooter maker is being probed by a Central government agency over a recent incident of electric short circuit in one of their scooters, which led to the death of a father and daughter in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. While this incident took place in March, close on the heels of a thermal runaway incident in an Ola Electric S1 Pro in Pune, videos of another incident involving a fire in an Okinaawa iPraise scooter, this time ostensibly due to a thermal runaway, surfaced earlier in April too.

Last year as well, videos of an Okinawa scooter in flames had surfaced online.