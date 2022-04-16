EV maker Okinawa to recall 3,215 units of Praise Pro scooters amid probe

The move comes at a time the e-scooter maker is being probed by a Central government agency over a recent incident of electric short circuit in one of their scooters, which led to the death of a father and daughter in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. While this incident took place in March, close on the heels of a thermal runaway incident in an Ola Electric S1 Pro in Pune, videos of another incident involving a fire in an Okinaawa iPraise scooter, this time ostensibly due to a thermal runaway, surfaced earlier in April too.