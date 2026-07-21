Even Healthcare raising $50 million in fresh equity led by Khosla Ventures

Rwit Ghosh
3 min read21 Jul 2026, 03:20 PM IST
logo
Even Healthcare currently runs one hospital and two clinics out of Bengaluru.
Summary
Even Healthcare's fresh round comes barely six months after it raised $20 million in January led by former Stripe executive and Physical Intelligence co-founder Lachy Groom as well as global alternative asset manager Alpha Wave Global. 

Subscription-based healthcare and insurance platform Even Healthcare is raising a fresh equity of $50 million from its existing investors, potentially valuing it at around $300 million, according to three people familiar with the matter.

“Khosla Ventures is leading the round and is expected to put in $30 million,” said the first of the three persons cited above, all speaking on condition of anonymity as the discussions are private. “The balance is coming from other existing investors.”

The San Francisco-based venture fund has been on Even's cap table since it invested in the startup's $5 million seed round back in 2021. According to startup intelligence platform Tracxn, the VC firm holds a 10.4% stake in the company, which allows individuals to pay a fixed monthly or annual subscription fee to access a defined set of healthcare services such as doctor visits, diagnostic tests, and specialist consultations.

Even Healthcare's fresh round comes barely six months after it raised $20 million in January led by former Stripe executive and Physical Intelligence co-founder Lachy Groom as well as global alternative asset manager Alpha Wave Global. The startup currently runs one hospital and two clinics out of Bengaluru and in February told Mint it had plans to have six more hospitals operational by the end of 2026.

Also Read | Fluence deal signals Honasa’s pivot towards health-beauty convergence

“Existing investors have all re-invested in the current round. The company is in the process of closing the round, which is expected to take a few weeks or so,” said the second person cited earlier. “Even's valuation now stands at around $300 million.”

Investors valued the company at $153 million when the company raised its $20 million round back in January, according to startup intelligence platform Tracxn.

Queries emailed to Even remained unanswered till press time.

Even's cap table consists mostly of US and UK-based investors including marquee firms like Lightrock, Khosla Ventures, Alpha Wave, and Peter Thiel's Founder's Fund. The sole exception is Marico's chairman Harsh Mariwala's family office Sharrp Ventures.

Even's co-founders Mayank Banerjee, Alessandro Ialongo and Matilde Giglio currently hold a cumulative 38.85% stake, as per the last round, while 48.05% is held by the Bengaluru-based company's various investors. Lightrock is the largest shareholder, owning 15.67% of Even Healthcare, according to Tracxn.

Also Read | Nicotine pouches emerging as a new public health concern, finds study

The balance is held by enterprise investors, angel investors and company employees in stock options.

The company's revenue stood 27.2 crore in FY25, up from 8.3 crore in FY24. However, losses spiked as well, jumping to 90.2 crore in FY25, from 72.4 crore in FY24.

Growing healthcare market

While insurance penetration in India continues to grow, healthcare insurance remains low, with only 29.8% of women and 33.3% of men aged 15–49 covered, according to a Lancet study.

Notably, however, it is the fastest-growing insurance segment despite rising costs. Health insurance is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 12.8% between 2024 and 2028, according to PwC.

Also Read | Piramal Consumer Healthcare takes a leaf out of the new FMCG playbook

Even's subscription model gives consumers access to both in-patient and out-patient services for routine surgeries and secondary care.

To be sure, other companies have cropped up in this market as well, though there aren't too many in the sector. PB Fintech's founder Yashish Dahiya launched PB Health last year, raising $218 million in seed money in a round led by General Catalyst to build a hospital chain under what is called a narrow network strategy.

Narrow-network healthcare insurance gives consumers fewer hospitals to choose from for coverage, but they pay lower premiums and still have access to high-quality healthcare.

About the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capital and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.