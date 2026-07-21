Even Healthcare raising $50 million in fresh equity led by Khosla Ventures

Subscription-based healthcare and insurance platform Even Healthcare is raising a fresh equity of $50 million from its existing investors, potentially valuing it at around $300 million, according to three people familiar with the matter.
“Khosla Ventures is leading the round and is expected to put in $30 million,” said the first of the three persons cited above, all speaking on condition of anonymity as the discussions are private. “The balance is coming from other existing investors.”
The San Francisco-based venture fund has been on Even's cap table since it invested in the startup's $5 million seed round back in 2021. According to startup intelligence platform Tracxn, the VC firm holds a 10.4% stake in the company, which allows individuals to pay a fixed monthly or annual subscription fee to access a defined set of healthcare services such as doctor visits, diagnostic tests, and specialist consultations.