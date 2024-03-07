Everstone set to exit Calibre Chemicals, appoints JP Morgan
Summary
- Everstone, founder-promoter Ranjit Bhavnani’s family looking to offload around 90% stake in the company in a secondary sale
MUMBAI : Mumbai: Everstone Capital is planning to exit its investment in Mumbai-based specialty chemicals maker Calibre Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, nearly three years after acquiring a controlling stake in the company, said two people in the know. The Ranjit Bhavnani family, founder-promoter of Calibre Chemicals, is also looking to divest a majority of its holding.