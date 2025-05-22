Everstone to scout for more assets in software services on the back of AI boom, stable valuations
Priyamvada C , Ranjani Raghavan 5 min read 22 May 2025, 12:39 PM IST
SummaryInvestors are encouraged by the software services sector as they see a stabilisation in valuations compared with the pandemic years, when capital was more abundantly available even for companies commanding a premium.
Mumbai: Everstone Capital expects to increase investments in software services companies as artificial intelligence-led disruption and a normalisation in valuations create a larger pool of investible opportunities in India, top executives at the firm told Mint.
