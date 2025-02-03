Everyone’s rattled by the rise of DeepSeek—except Nvidia, which enabled it
Raffaele Huang , Stu Woo , Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 03 Feb 2025, 11:01 AM IST
SummaryNvidia’s stock swooned and regulators are restricting its chip sales, but the American AI giant sees a long game in China.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On President Trump’s inauguration day, Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang wasn’t sitting by the president’s side at the Capitol like many tech moguls. He wasn’t invited, an Nvidia official said, so he had gone to Beijing.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less