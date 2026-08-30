By Gopika Gopakumar

MUMBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank is likely to name Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha as one of two options for its next CEO after incumbent Sashidhar Jagdishan retires at the end of his second term in October, two people familiar with the matter said.

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India's largest private lender is also searching for an external candidate in keeping with a central bank rule requiring banks submit multiple names for the CEO position, the people said, declining to be identified as the information was private.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who are the leading candidates for HDFC Bank's CEO position after Jagdishan's retirement? ⌵ Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha is one of the top internal candidates being considered, alongside an external candidate as per RBI guidelines. 2 Why is the search for a new CEO at HDFC Bank crucial right now? ⌵ The CEO search is essential as the bank faces investor uncertainty and scrutiny regarding its governance practices and recent leadership upheavals. 3 How will HDFC Bank select its next CEO following Jagdishan's departure? ⌵ HDFC Bank's board will accelerate the process of appointing a successor and seeks regulatory approval for both internal and external candidates. 4 What impact has Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision not to seek reappointment had on HDFC Bank's stock? ⌵ Jagdishan's decision contributed to a decline in HDFC Bank's stock, which has fallen 27% this year amid concerns over governance and leadership. 5 Should HDFC Bank consider an outsider for the CEO position, and why? ⌵ Yes, considering an outsider could provide a fresh perspective and help restore investor confidence, which has been shaken by recent leadership issues.

The Reserve Bank of India approves top banking appointments.

Neither HDFC Bank nor Bharucha responded to emails seeking comment outside of regular business hours.

The CEO search comes after about six months of upheaval at HDFC Bank where leadership issues have weighed on its shares.

The bank announced Jagdishan's retirement on Saturday. He had been widely tipped to continue as CEO before Atanu Chakraborty resigned as chairman in March saying practices at the bank were at odds with his "personal values and ethics".

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An external legal review found no evidence to substantiate Chakraborty's governance concerns.

Last month, the board penalised Jagdishan and three others in a separate matter related to the pricing of large deposits.

The bank said on Saturday without elaborating that its CEO since October 2020 had decided not to seek reappointment and that it would fast-track the appointment of a successor.

Among the leading internal candidates is Bharucha, a long-serving executive overseeing the retail and wholesale businesses, the people said.

Bharucha is not due to retire until 2029, when he will have been a full-time director for 15 years, making him eligible to be CEO under RBI rules. The maximum tenure of a so-called whole-time director is 15 years, though exemptions can be sought.

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The price of HDFC Bank shares, which were about 40% ​foreign-owned as at June-end, has fallen 27% this ⁠year, with the decline accelerating after Chakraborty's departure.

Investors have also voiced concern over the lack of gains from a 2023 merger overseen by Jagdishan with then-parent HDFC Ltd.

(Reporting by Gopika Gopakumar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)