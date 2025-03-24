Ireland's former taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who stepped down from his role as Prime Minister in April 2024, is set to take up an advisory role with US Public relations giant Penta.

Penta, which acquired Irish PR firm Hume Brophy in 2023, said it had appointed Varadkar to its advisory board, and that the former Ireland taoiseach is due to take up the role next month.

From Taoiseach to PR: Leo Varadkar's New Chapter Leo Varadkar is an Irish politician who's made a name for himself as a prominent figure in the Fine Gael party. He's served as Taoiseach (Prime Minister) on two separate occasions, from 2017 to 2020 and again from 2022 to 2024.

Leo Varadkar has also held various ministerial portfolios, including Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Minister for Social Protection, Minister for Health, and Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Born in Dublin in 1979 to an Irish nurse and an Indian-born doctor, Leo Varadkar qualified as a general practitioner before entering politics.

Also Read | Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral village in Konkan

Leo Varadkar became a councillor at 24 and was elected to the Dáil Éireann (Irish Parliament) in 2007.

He's notable for being Ireland's youngest Taoiseach (Prime Minister), as well as the first openly gay leader and the first Taoiseach of ethnic minority background.

He resigned as Taoiseach in April 2024 and had joined PR firm Penta.

What is US PR Firm Penta? Washington-headquartered Penta has a network of offices across Europe, North America, and Asia and advises some of world’s largest companies, including Open AI, Johnson & Johnson, and Bank of America.

Further, Microsoft, Google and JP Morgan are also among the clients of Penta.

Penta, which employs 350 staff globally including 20 at its Dublin office, acquired Irish public relations firm Hume Brophy, set up by John Hume, son of the former SDLP leader John Hume, and Dublin businessman Eoin Brophy, in 2023 for an undisclosed sum.

The deal was backed by US equity firm Falfurrias Capital, the financial vehicle of former Bank of America chief executive Hugh McColl.

What Did Penta Say About Leo Varadkar? According to Irish media house reports, Penta confirmed that they had appointed Leo Varadkar to its advisory board, adding that the former Ireland Prime Minister would bring “a wealth of global leadership experience to the firm”.

“He will be providing senior strategic advisory and will work with our teams globally,” Irish reports quoted Penta.

Penta also noted that Varadkar would not be lobbying.

Also Read | Leo Varadkar elected as Ireland’s first gay prime minister

It's understood that the ethics watchdog, Sipo (Standards in Public Office Commission), has been consulted regarding the appointment of Leo Varadkar and have given the nod to both the role and the starting date.

Penta stated, "As Taoiseach across two terms, Mr. Varadkar spearheaded major policy reforms and crisis management, which have shaped Ireland’s strong global standing."