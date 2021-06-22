India’s top packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Tuesday maintained that rural markets would remain resilient despite facing the brunt of the severe second wave of the pandemic that led to state-wide lockdowns and halted mobility in large parts of the country.

The company is well prepared to tide a third wave of infections, if it arises, with better capacity and provisions for alternate sourcing, Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Limited said while addressing shareholders at the company's 88th Annual General Meeting held virtually on Tuesday.

“Rural resilience has driven FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) growth during the first wave, and in the second wave, unfortunately, the virus also spread in the rural areas. It will take us a few more weeks to assess what has been the impact in rural areas. But we expect rural to be resilient, because the IMD (India Meteorological Department) predicts that the monsoon will be normal and the kharif sowing and the rabi harvests will go as per plan. And the government has also increased the outlay on MNREGA, there is rising wages and also MSP (minimum support prices) of certain key crops has gone up. So we are confident, and we expect the rural to remain resilient," Mehta said.

Rural markets account for an estimated 36% of FMCG spends in India.

Growth for packaged consumer goods marched ahead in India's villages as compared to demand for such goods in its large cities last year. This came on the back of a reverse migration, fewer cases of covid-19 in smaller towns and villages as well as fiscal support lent by the government.

While industry estimates on rural demand for the ongoing quarter are yet to be officially out, most companies remained watchful of the second wave of covid infections, that unlike last time, was more widespread and caused significant casualties.

Meanwhile, HUL that sells brands such as Lifebuoy soaps, Kissan jams, and Bru coffee said it is equipped to minimize supply chain disruptions in case of a third wave of covid-19 cases.

Companies suffered severe supply-chain disruptions during the country’s first round of lockdowns as mobility restrictions persisted and movement of goods to end retail stores remained patchy.

Companies have, however, improved their supply-related challenges to cater to demand.

“We have made a supply chain much more agile; we have taken a number of initiatives to improve efficiency. We have added much more flexibility in our supply chain by adding 30% more capacity, and we aim to increase the resilience through alternate sourcing. We also continue to invest in technological capabilities, and we have invested in creating a very safe environment for our workforce through tiered protocols," said Mehta.

The company is also accelerating the vaccination program for its people, he added.

In the March quarter, the fast-moving consumer goods sector grew 9.4% over the same quarter of previous year, researcher Nielsen said. Rural markets keep rallying on strong growth in the March quarter at 14.6% from 14.2% in the previous quarter, the researcher said then.

However, as the covid-19 infections spread through April and May 2021, consumption took a hit. A May note by India Ratings and Research warned that with rising covid infections in villages, households in rural areas remained concerned about the rising or an expected rise in expenditure on healthcare. This could lead to lowered spends on non-essential goods. As a result, demand for FMCG products, automobiles especially tractors and two-wheelers could suffer, the ratings agency said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.