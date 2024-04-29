Mint Explainer: How Mahindra Finance unearthed a ₹150 cr employee-dealer fraud
Mint takes a look at how a clutch of employees at a Mahindra Finance branch, car dealers and others came together to perpetrate this alleged fraud
Mumbai: Non-bank financier Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, in a regulatory filing last week, said it has detected fraud at one of its branches in the northeast. The fraud involved retail vehicle loans and included forgery of know-your-customer (KYC) documents, leading to the embezzlement of huge funds. According to the lender, the financial impact of the fraud was estimated at up to ₹150 crore. Following a complaint, the Mizoram police have made several arrests, uncovering details of the fraud. Mint takes a look at how a clutch of employees, car dealers and others came together to perpetrate this crime.