Nvidia founder Jensen Huang returned to his company as the chief executive on 23 November, 11 days after its board of directors voted on his exit due to an affair with an alleged China-backed spy. The executive’s return has raised concerns around the power that singular individuals wield on specific industries. Mint explores the challenges behind such founder-led power, and whether there are similar parallels in India.
Nvidia founder Jensen Huang returned to his company as the chief executive on 23 November, 11 days after its board of directors voted on his exit due to an affair with an alleged China-backed spy. The executive’s return has raised concerns around the power that singular individuals wield on specific industries. Mint explores the challenges behind such founder-led power, and whether there are similar parallels in India.
Why did Huang’s move create furore?
The controversy centres on Huang’s alleged ties to Alice Huang, an executive at a Singapore-headquartered data centre operator with links to China.
With the US government restricting Chinese access to much-in-demand chips developed by Nvidia to process and run modern-day artificial intelligence, Huang's return has raised concerns about whether the company can implement export control regulations in line with expected due diligence. His ability to do so may proportionately influence shareholder confidence in Nvidia, as well as the security standards of Nvidia’s much-wanted chips.
What are the corporate governance risks?
The decision to reinstate Huang exposed the risks of companies influenced by individuals. Heavy individual control makes any large company overdependent on a single person’s decision-making power, which may not always be in the best interests of shareholders, users and customers of a company.
Such individual control and influence has, in the past, been questioned during landmark antitrust hearings in the US, such as the 1998 hearings of Microsoft cofounder and then-chief executive Bill Gates for lopsided control of the personal computer ecosystem at the time, as well as 2018’s hearings of Facebook (now Meta Platforms) founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg for anticompetitive dominance and control of social media.
As markets opened on Monday, Nvidia’s share price jumped 28%, adding over $700 billion in market cap right away. By Tuesday’s close, Nvidia was trading 11% below Monday’s high, as brokerages and industry analysts started noting the risks still associated with Huang. The shares were down 4.9% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, showing that concerns around Huang were far from gone.
Are other companies vulnerable to similar risks?
Yes. Similar concerns could be noted for the likes of Sam Altman-led OpenAI and Dario Amodei-led Anthropic, two of the world’s largest and most influential startups building modern-day generative AI.
Three other companies among the world’s top 10 companies by market cap—Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla, and Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms—could be susceptible to founder-led jolts.
In the US, most Big Tech firms are run by chief executives, with founders either having retired or left. Typically, shareholders are more assured of directorial boards with independent directors, which imply that such board members are not related to the company, and would therefore take decisions that are in best interests of the business.
Which companies in India face the same risks?
Two clear examples among new-age companies include Byju Raveendran-led edtech startup Byju’s, once the world’s most valuable edtech startup. Concerns around corporate misgovernance and mismanagement of debt led to the collapse of the startup. Electric mobility startup Blusmart also went defunct while growing rapidly, due to financial misgovernance by founders.
Among conglomerates, the demise of Tata Trusts chairman emeritus Ratan Tata has also led to a widely reported boardroom struggle, squabbles over the reappointment of the chairperson of the holding company Tata Sons, and controversies over how the group should run and function—showing just how important a single executive with sweeping influence can hold.
Can companies survive beyond their founders?
Yes. Some of the biggest examples include Uber and WeWork, whose founders Travis Kalanick and Adam Neumann were ousted after various allegations—ranging from abusive work culture to corporate and financial misgovernance. Others, such as Apple, Google and Microsoft, have successfully transitioned to an executive-run model with tight governance controls. In India too, top examples include IT services behemoths Infosys and Wipro, whose founders stepped down from the hot seat and handed leadership to external executive candidates.
Nvidia, however, differs in the sense that Huang has been a major differentiator in the company’s identity. The latter led to US President Donald Trump influencing his return—a move that has split analysts so far.