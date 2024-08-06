Companies
Explainer: IndiGo adjusts flight path. Tailwinds or headwinds?
Summary
- The revival of air traffic following the lifting of covid restrictions was one of the factors that led the airline to introduce these features.
IndiGo, India’s largest airline and one of the world’s biggest low-cost carriers, has introduced business class seating and a loyalty programme – offerings that are typically provided by full-service airlines.
