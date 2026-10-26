The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined Shangri-La Eros, a luxury hotel in New Delhi, ₹1 lakh for automatically adding a 10% service charge to bills at its Mister Chai restaurant. The regulator found that describing the charge as optional on the menu did not make it voluntary when customers had to actively ask for its removal. The CCPA’s order, dated 22 October 2026, reflects the regulator’s broader efforts to protect consumer rights in restaurant billing. It follows a Delhi High Court judgment in March 2025 upholding the CCPA’s service-charge guidelines. The CCPA’s penalty against a luxury hotel is a first of its kind, even though the authority has taken action against restaurants across the country over similar practices. Mint explains the rationale behind the regulator’s action, which aims to protect consumer interests and ensure compliance with existing consumer protection laws.
Explainer: Why is the CCPA penalising restaurant chains over service charges?
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined Shangri-La Eros, a luxury hotel in New Delhi, ₹1 lakh for automatically adding a 10% service charge to bills at its Mister Chai restaurant. The regulator found that describing the charge as optional on the menu did not make it voluntary when customers had to actively ask for its removal. The CCPA’s order, dated 22 October 2026, reflects the regulator’s broader efforts to protect consumer rights in restaurant billing. It follows a Delhi High Court judgment in March 2025 upholding the CCPA’s service-charge guidelines. The CCPA’s penalty against a luxury hotel is a first of its kind, even though the authority has taken action against restaurants across the country over similar practices. Mint explains the rationale behind the regulator’s action, which aims to protect consumer interests and ensure compliance with existing consumer protection laws.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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