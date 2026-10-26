Explainer: Why is the CCPA penalising restaurant chains over service charges?

Why is CCPA taking action against restaurants?

The central issue is how service charges are collected. As per CCPA, restaurants cannot automatically add a service charge to a bill and then require customers to opt out if they do not want to pay it. In the Shangri-La Eros case, the authority examined two consumer complaints involving bills dated 30 May and 10 June 2025. The restaurant had added a 10% service charge, even though its menu described the levy as discretionary. The hotel argued that customers had enough time to refuse payment and that the charge was voluntary. It also said that customers could request refunds. CCPA rejected this reasoning. It found that automatically adding the charge creates an opt-out system in which consumers must identify the levy, challenge it and request its removal at the billing counter. This shifts the burden onto customers and creates pressure to pay. The authority also found that the service charge had been included in the amount on which goods and services tax (GST) was calculated, increasing the total bill.