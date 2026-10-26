Explainer: Why is the CCPA penalising restaurant chains over service charges?

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined Shangri-La Eros, a luxury hotel in New Delhi, ₹1 lakh for automatically adding a 10% service charge to bills at its Mister Chai restaurant. The regulator found that describing the charge as optional on the menu did not make it voluntary when customers had to actively ask for its removal. The CCPA’s order, dated 22 October 2026, reflects the regulator’s broader efforts to protect consumer rights in restaurant billing. It follows a Delhi High Court judgment in March 2025 upholding the CCPA’s service-charge guidelines. The CCPA’s penalty against a luxury hotel is a first of its kind, even though the authority has taken action against restaurants across the country over similar practices. Mint explains the rationale behind the regulator’s action, which aims to protect consumer interests and ensure compliance with existing consumer protection laws.