Exponent Energy's battery data intelligence will power its new EV financing push in India
Rwit Ghosh 5 min read 17 Feb 2026, 11:01 am IST
Summary
The tech company believes real-time energy usage and financial data can help underwrite loans more precisely, mitigating risks in the highly challenging commercial EV three-wheeler segment.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Lightspeed-backed Exponent Energy, a maker of batteries and equipment that allow rapid charging of electric three-wheelers, is setting up a subsidiary that will offer an innovative pay-as-you-go financing model to help expand its business across the country, according to top company executives.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story