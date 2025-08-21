Export panels, import panels - How Adani makes the best use of US solar tariffs
The strategy of exporting solar panels to the US using one Adani Group company while importing the same panels from China with another one makes the most of the volatile global tariff scenario. However, the arbitrage will be short-lived as Chinese modules can no longer be used in Indian solar farms.
The US clampdown on Chinese solar panels has landed the Adani Group in a win-win situation—The restriction has opened up the American solar market for one Adani group firm making cells and panels, while another Adani firm building the world’s largest solar park in India buys panels from third parties, including Chinese and domestic firms.
