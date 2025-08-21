However, the opportunity for the two companies is likely to be short-lived. On one hand, demand and prices of solar modules sold in the US may cool over the medium term as projects currently under construction become operational, Care Ratings noted in February. On the other, India has indirectly restricted the import of China-made solar modules by making it mandatory to use solar panels made by local companies for all government-linked projects - which form the bulk of solar demand in India. Only manufacturers part of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) can supply solar panels to projects like Khavda, which would be supplying electricity to the national grid.