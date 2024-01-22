Exxon Sues Two ESG Investors
Collin Eaton , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Jan 2024, 04:05 PM IST
SummaryThe oil giant says Arjuna Capital and Follow This want Exxon’s oil-and-gas business to shrink, putting them at odds with shareholders.
Exxon Mobil is suing two sustainable investment firms in a bid to block them from putting forward a shareholder proposal that would commit the oil company to further curb its greenhouse-gas emissions and target its customers’ emissions.
