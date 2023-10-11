Exxon to buy shale rival Pioneer for nearly $60 billion in stock
The $253 price per share represents a 9% premium to Pioneer's average price for the 30 days prior to Oct. 5, which reports of the deal surfaced
NEW YORK/HOUSTON : Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. rival Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion that would make it the biggest producer in the largest U.S. oilfield and secures a decade of low-cost production.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message