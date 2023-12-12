EY Is Laying Off U.S. Partners Amid Tough Economic Conditions
The Big Four accounting firm previously cut 3,000 U.S. workers in April, similar to moves at other professional-services firms.
Ernst & Young is laying off dozens of partners across all U.S. businesses, a deeper round of partner cuts than usual as the Big Four accounting firm faces slowing demand for certain services and seeks to cut costs following its failed plan to break up the firm.
