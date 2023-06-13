EY may suggest ₹500 crore infusion for Go First revival3 min read 13 Jun 2023, 11:00 PM IST
The interim funding by creditors will help the grounded airline meet lease rental obligations
MUMBAI : EY India, the designated process adviser to Go Airlines (India) Ltd’s corporate insolvency resolution process, is likely to recommend the airline’s lead creditors to infuse as much as ₹500 crore into the carrier to facilitate the immediate resumption of flight operations as India’s aviation industry records a resurgence in air passenger traffic, a person familiar with the development said.
