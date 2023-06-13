MUMBAI : EY India, the designated process adviser to Go Airlines (India) Ltd’s corporate insolvency resolution process, is likely to recommend the airline’s lead creditors to infuse as much as ₹500 crore into the carrier to facilitate the immediate resumption of flight operations as India’s aviation industry records a resurgence in air passenger traffic, a person familiar with the development said.

“The committee of creditors (CoC) has agreed to the informal proposal of interim finance and cash-and-carry based flight operations in-principal," the person said, requesting anonymity.

The interim finance, worth ₹200-500 crore (depending on the demand and scale), will help Go First resume its flight operations on a cash-and-carry basis, according to the person. Go First owes at least ₹2,500 crore to its lenders and about ₹8,500 crore to its lessors.

“The interim finance proceeds will be used to pay the monthly lease rentals to lessors, and the cash generated from flight operations could be used to repay the creditors. And, as the airline breaks even, all past dues owed to the lessors can be cleared," said the person, adding that if the cash-and-carry proposal is accepted by the lessors, it will hold out better prospects of recovery.

“Since air passenger demand is high, rather than taking all the aircraft back from Go First and taking a haircut on past dues if lessors agree to accept payment of lease rentals on a monthly basis (after resumption of flight operations), it may enable a faster revival of the airline, as well as hold hopes of a complete recovery of the lessors’ past dues and the loans owed to lenders," said the person.

Deutsche Bank, Central Bank of India and Bank of Baroda are the lead creditors to the beleaguered carrier.

A spokesperson from Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while queries sent to the other lenders and Go First remained unanswered till press time.

While EY is yet to be officially approved as the cash-starved carrier’s process adviser by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), lenders of GoFirst have expressed their comfort with the interim-finance proposal presented by EY, he added.

EY’s proposal is backed by India’s steadily rising air passenger demand.

According to credit rating agency ICRA Ltd., for May 2023, domestic air passenger traffic was estimated at 13.18 million, about 2.3% higher than the 12.89 million in April 2023.

Further, it witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) growth of about 15% compared to May 2022.

Domestic passenger traffic in May was higher by about 8% compared to the pre-covid levels (May 2019). Airlines’ capacity deployment in May was higher by about 1.4% over the year earlier, reaching pre-covid levels.

According to a banker, EY’s proposal to the creditors for extending interim finance to Go First is likely to be accepted by the CoC since the airline, which voluntarily carried itself to the insolvency court, still has enough resources and brand equity to compete with other airlines to generate cash on a sustainable basis in order to stage a complete turnaround, hereon.

The Go First creditors replaced the previously appointed interim resolution professional (IRP), process adviser and legal agency after the lead lenders visited the airline’s office on Friday.

The lenders decided to replace Alvarez and Marsal’s (A&M) Abhilash Lal with EY’s Shailendra Ajmera as resolution professional after taking a preliminary stock of the situation over the weekend. Earlier, Go First had submitted a revival plan to the aviation regulator, under which the airline proposed to resume operations with a fleet of 26 aircraft, of which 22 were for active operations, and four would be kept on reserve, and 152 daily flights. To be sure, bankers have analysed Go Air’s readiness to fly again, and feel that since it has retained 50-60% of its pilots and a majority of ground staff, it could soon resume services.