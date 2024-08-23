EY sheds US audit clients in response to shortfalls
Mark Maurer , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Aug 2024, 06:57 PM IST
SummaryThe accounting firm, which has led market share in U.S. public-company auditing for the past decade, had 84 companies depart since the start of 2023, at least 50 more than at each of its Big Four peers.
Ernst & Young said it is cutting ties with many U.S. public companies as audit clients, a move to revamp its audit practice and improve the quality of its work.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less