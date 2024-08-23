EY sheds US audit clients in response to shortfalls

For the past couple of years, EY has navigated several challenges. The U.S. unit laid off partners across its business lines amid slowing demand for certain consulting services, and played a key role in the blowup of plans to globally split the auditing and consulting sides of the business into two different companies. Following the scuttled split, the firm has sought to unify its workforce under a new global chair, Janet Truncale, who started in the role in July and ruled out reviving plans for a split.