FAA calls for door-plug checks on second Boeing Jet

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is recommending that airlines check a second type of Boeing jet that uses the same kind of door plug as the one that blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this month.
The FAA said late Sunday that it advises operators of Boeing’s 737-900ER aircraft to inspect the planes’ midexit door plugs.
The recommendation comes weeks after the midair accident involving a 737 MAX 9 jet. The 900ER jet isn’t part of Boeing’s newer MAX family of aircraft, but its door-plug design is identical to the MAX 9’s, the FAA said in a release.
The FAA cited “an added layer of safety" in recommending the inspections and called for visual checks of four places where door plugs are secured to airplanes. It said some operators had already checked 900ER door plugs and “noted findings with bolts."
In a statement, Boeing said, “We fully support the FAA and our customers in this action."
The agency grounded 171 MAX 9 airplanes after the Alaska Airlines midair accident and emergency landing on Jan. 5. The grounding remains in place pending a review and approval of inspection and maintenance processes.
Boeing has delivered 505 of its 900ER aircraft globally to airlines including Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Indonesia’s Lion Air, according to company data.
