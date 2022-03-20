FAA increases reviews of midair-collision warnings for commercial flights

At Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, for example, reports of such incidents rose to 11 from three during that period. They also increased to four from one at Los Angeles International Airport, and to 15 from 11 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, according to the NTSB data, which includes passenger airliners, large cargo aircraft and other commercial operators. Representatives for Newark, Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale had no comment.