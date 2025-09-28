Exclusive: Why Fabindia was sued by founders of its subsidiary Biome
Krishna Yadav , Soumya Gupta 4 min read 28 Sept 2025, 07:30 pm IST
Summary
Shantanu and Sania Arora Jain allege Fabindia, which has a controlling stake in their firm Biome Life Sciences, breached the exit clause in their shareholder agreement from 2020. They are seeking ₹196.16 crore in lieu of their stake in Biome.
Mumbai, New Delhi: The co-founders of Fabindia Ltd's personal care subsidiary, Biome Life Sciences India Pvt. Ltd, have sued the apparel retailer in the Delhi High Court, seeking to enforce an exit clause they say value their shares at ₹196.16 crore.
