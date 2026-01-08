Facebook India leases office space in Hyderabad's Hitec City

Bengaluru: Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd, the Indian entity of social networking major Meta, has expanded its presence in Hyderabad, with a new five-year lease of 69,702 sq ft of office space in Hitec City, one of the prime information technology (IT) corridors in the city

The company has leased the space in the Skyview 20 building, The Skyview, from Mahanga Commercial Properties Pvt Ltd for a monthly rent of nearly ₹67 lakh. The lease was signed on 2 December, 2025, and rent commenced on 18 December, as per documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix. The rent will escalate by 15% after three years.

The fresh lease transaction highlights the city's robust commercial real estate market and its importance as a technology centre in the country.

Meta had opened its first India office in Hyderabad way back in 2010, and has since taken up substantial office space.

Strategic GCC hub “The Facebook India lease at Skyview 20, Hitec City underscores Hyderabad’s continued strength as a strategic GCC (global capability centre) and technology hub," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, chief executive and co-founder of CRE Matrix. "A large-format transaction of nearly 70,000 sq ft at rentals of around ₹96 per sq ft reflects occupiers’ willingness to pay a premium for Grade A assets with scale, infrastructure, and long-term flexibility.

“Such deals highlight sustained demand from global tech players, reinforcing Hitec City’s position as one of India’s most resilient and institutionalized office micro-markets,” he added.

