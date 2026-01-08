Facebook India leases office space in Hyderabad's Hitec City

Bengaluru: Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd, the Indian entity of social networking major Meta, has expanded its presence in Hyderabad, with a new five-year lease of 69,702 sq ft of office space in Hitec City, one of the prime information technology (IT) corridors in the city
The company has leased the space in the Skyview 20 building, The Skyview, from Mahanga Commercial Properties Pvt Ltd for a monthly rent of nearly ₹67 lakh. The lease was signed on 2 December, 2025, and rent commenced on 18 December, as per documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix. The rent will escalate by 15% after three years.
The fresh lease transaction highlights the city's robust commercial real estate market and its importance as a technology centre in the country.
Meta had opened its first India office in Hyderabad way back in 2010, and has since taken up substantial office space.
“The Facebook India lease at Skyview 20, Hitec City underscores Hyderabad’s continued strength as a strategic GCC (global capability centre) and technology hub," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, chief executive and co-founder of CRE Matrix. "A large-format transaction of nearly 70,000 sq ft at rentals of around ₹96 per sq ft reflects occupiers’ willingness to pay a premium for Grade A assets with scale, infrastructure, and long-term flexibility.
“Such deals highlight sustained demand from global tech players, reinforcing Hitec City’s position as one of India’s most resilient and institutionalized office micro-markets,” he added.
In 2024-end, Meta had renewed its lease for office space spread across 367,000 sq ft in the same Skyview property in Hyderabad through two separate agreements for an additional tenure of five years at a total rental payout of ₹170 crore.
A Meta spokesperson didn't respond to Mint's queries on the development.
Technology and flexible workspace operators led office absorption activity in 2025, which hit a record high of 82.6 million sq ft in gross leasing across India's top nine cities, compared to 79 million sq ft in the previous year, according to property advisory CBRE India.