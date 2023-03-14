Facebook parent Meta plans 10,000 job cuts in new round of layoffs

Mr. Zuckerberg said the company analyzed performance data and found that engineers who joined the company in person before working remotely or remained in person performed better on average than those who joined the company remotely. The analysis also showed that engineers perform better on average when they work in person with teammates at least three days a week, he said. The company’s hypothesis is that in-person work helps build trust and is more effective, he said.

