Facebook turned off the news in Canada. What happened next?
The Economist 5 min read 21 Jul 2024, 03:13 PM IST
Summary
- A law intended to help small publishers is harming them
As owner, editor and sole reporter of Ku’ku’kwes News, Maureen Googoo starts the day by publishing her latest scoops about Canada’s indigenous communities. Tracking the number of people that flocked to read those stories used to be a pleasure. Nowadays, Ms Googoo says, she dreads it. Until last summer her website got about 12,000 monthly visits. Now it gets perhaps a quarter of that.
