From off-highway tyres to on-road — Balkrishna broadens its bets

New Delhi: For nearly three decades, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT) built its identity around a focused bet: manufacturing specialized off-highway tyres in India and selling them across global markets. The strategy turned the Mumbai-based company into India’s largest exporter in the segment. But as tariff wars, slowing western markets and geopolitical disruptions reshape global trade, the Poddar family-promoted company is reworking that strategy with a sharper focus on India, on-road tyres and adjacent businesses such as carbon black.
The shift marks a significant transition. India's second largest tyre maker’s dependence on international off-highway tyre sales has steadily reduced, with export contribution in the segment falling to 64% in FY26 from 71% a year earlier and 82% in FY22. “I don’t think anybody can stay aloof from geopolitical scenarios,” joint managing director Rajiv Poddar told Mint.