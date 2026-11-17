Fairfax Financial Holdings, which is acquiring a majority stake in IDBI Bank, plans to sell its entire 13.25% holding in IIFL Finance through a block deal on 18 November, as billionaire Prem Watsa's investment firm looks to unlock funds for the banking acquisition.

FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd, an affiliate of Fairfax India Holdings Corp, is offering up to 56.53 million shares of the shadow lender, representing about 13.25% of its equity, at a floor price of ₹611 apiece. The deal could fetch as much as ₹3,454 crore ($370 million), according to the terms reviewed by Mint.

Shares of IIFL Finance closed at ₹635.00 on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, down 2.66% from the previous close.

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While FIH held a 13.64% stake in Nirmal Jain's IIFL Finance at the end of the September quarter, the term sheet describes the deal as a 'clean out trade,' which implies that the seller is seeking a complete sale of its stake.

Reuters first reported on 11 November that the Canadian investment giant was looking to offload its IIFL Finance stake to free up funds for its purchase of a ₹52,878 crore ($5.56 billion) majority stake in the government-owned IDBI Bank. The IDBI deal is ​among the country's largest cross-border banking transactions in recent years.

Fairfax, in a media statement on 12 November, said that it expected the purchase price for the IDBI acquisition to be satisfied through a combination of cash on hand or otherwise available to it through existing credit sources and potential asset sales.

Fairfax originally acquired a 22% ​stake in IIFL Finance in 2015. Its holding has since declined to just over 13%, partly as the lender expanded its capital base.

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Last week, IIFL Finance said that it would expand its capital base, with US buyouts firm Blackstone set to take a 16% stake through warrants and convertible shares.

Fairfax also owns 38% in IIFL's investment banking and wealth management firm IIFL Capital Services Ltd and sought to increase this to 51% via an open offer, which saw 12 million shares (12.04% stake) being tendered by 16 November, 2026.

The stake sale comes at a time when Fairfax plans to transform IDBI Bank into a diversified financial services group by bringing its existing financial sector investments in India under the IDBI umbrella.

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