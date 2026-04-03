Bengaluru: India’s growing faith-tech startups are moving beyond digital horoscopes and virtual rituals to claim the nation’s $35 billion market for spiritual merchandise. So, the firms that once focused solely on software are now wrestling with the complexities of supply chains, selling everything from ‘blessed’ crystals to sacred beads.
Faith tech firms chase growth in $35 billion market with product push
SummaryAs digital spirituality platforms expand into commerce, they are testing whether products can drive retention and revenue while navigating unorganized supply chains and counterfeit risks.
Bengaluru: India’s growing faith-tech startups are moving beyond digital horoscopes and virtual rituals to claim the nation’s $35 billion market for spiritual merchandise. So, the firms that once focused solely on software are now wrestling with the complexities of supply chains, selling everything from ‘blessed’ crystals to sacred beads.
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