Falling yield gap a sign of worry for markets: BNP Paribas’ Eleswarapu

Inflation is here to stay…

In the first couple of months of the year, investors were still digesting the narrative of inflation being transient. What’s turned out is that high inflation has proved to be structural, and investors are coming to terms with the higher rates needed to combat it. Furthermore, higher inflation (and higher rates) tends to slow growth. Thus, investors are also gradually factoring in lower growth over the next two to three years. This process is still ongoing, and earnings expectations and terminal rates in the US, India and most other countries remain moving targets with each incremental data point.