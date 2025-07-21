Family dispute erupts over shares of Mumbai's InterContinental Hotel
Summary
Ravi Ghai and his son Gaurav Ghai are locked in a dispute over ownership in Graviss Hospitality, which operates InterContinental on Marine Drive. Here's what triggered the dispute…
The Graviss Group, the founders of Kwality Ice Creams and South Bombay landmarks such as Gaylord’s and the erstwhile Nataraj hotel, are embroiled in a familial dispute that is turning acrimonious.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story