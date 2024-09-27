Companies
As agri loans hit record high, can fintechs solve for credit risk?
Mansi Verma 6 min read 27 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
- Using technology and a deeper use of data, agri-fintech startups are expanding their lending services to small farmers despite the risks involved. As agri loans hit a record high, can fintechs solve for the high credit risk?
Small farmers, who are often left to fend for themselves, have been witnessing a turnaround in fortunes in recent years as fintech platforms solve for a critical need of India’s agriculture sector. Using technology and a deeper use of data, agri-fintech startups are expanding their lending services to small farmers despite the risks involved, helping boost agriculture-sector loans to record levels.
