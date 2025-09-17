Fashion retailers sew GST-tinted offers this festive season

Apart from the usual festive fervour at this time of the year, there is another reason that could make buyers' shopping cart heftier, or so the fashion retailers are hoping for. What was to be a ‘Diwali gift’ for consumers is now set to become a Navratri gift, with the goods and services tax rates rejig coming into force on 22 September. Most common man-used items are set to see a cut in the consumption tax rate, spurring festive shopping and retailers—especially of apparel and footwear—are raising their game to pitch promotions as Navratri and Diwali sales take off.

With low- and mid-range apparel and footwear set to get cheaper, while premium labels becoming costlier, the retailers are calibrating the twin issues as they look to capitalize on consumer momentum to pitch promotions.

Retailers typically lock in inventory for the autumn-winter season months in advance. The products have already reached the shop floor and departmental stores. Multi-brand retailers are preparing to highlight such products through in-store promotions to draw consumer attention to the collections that benefit from lower tax rates.

“By 21 (September) night, the revised prices will be rolled out. Within the coming three-four days, brands will firm up their position. There will be positive momentum for sure, because for footwear lowered GST is very good. On apparel, a part of it has benefitted. Brands with less than ₹2,500 (priced products) will have a greater throughput; those over that will face some disruption,” said Kavindra Mishra, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Shoppers Stop. “We will talk about it (the offers) and tell customers that now the pricing has come down," he said.

GST overhaul The timing of the GST reset, however, brings a dilemma for these retailers. It coincides with the rollout of fresh inventory in stores, both festive collections as well as the autumn-winter stock in north India. Retailers say they do not wish to disrupt fresh inventory by offering steep discounts.

In the revised GST slabs announced earlier this month, the GST rate on apparels priced between ₹1,000 and ₹2,500 has been cut from 12% to 5%, while apparel and clothing accessories with a sale value of over ₹2,500 a piece have been moved to the 18% tax slab, from the earlier 12%.

While the move is broadly positive, it is set to put pressure on retailers to cut prices in products priced above ₹2,500 to make them more competitive, according to a 4 September report by Jefferies.

For the footwear industry, items priced up to ₹2,500 a pair have been placed in the 5% GST slab from 12%. Earlier, 5% GST applied only to footwear priced up to ₹1,000. Footwear with a sale value exceeding ₹2,500 per pair continues to attract 18% tax.

Bracing for change On 4 September, footwear retailer Bata India rolled out instant benefits of the GST rate cuts on footwear priced up to ₹2,500. Buyers can avail of a 7% discount already reflected in footwear prices.

“Our priority at Bata is to make fashion and comfort accessible to every consumer. By absorbing GST on select footwear, we are ensuring that festive shopping starts early, is more affordable, and brings greater joy to our customers,” Gunjan Shah, managing director and chief executive officer at Bata India said in a statement then.

This year, the shopping season for Navratri/Dussehra and Diwali will extend till the end of October.

Westernwear retailer Madame said it will roll out offers on some of its higher priced products to make them more competitive. It will offer in-store promotions, with inventory post 22 September hitting stores with revised price tags.

“We already did our mid-season sale in June; now we are pushing new autumn-winter inventory. However, post 22 September, we will be giving an additional discount on products over ₹3,000, the calculation boils down to somewhere below ₹2,500. We might end up offering some discount to the consumer for the inventory that's already on the floor," said Akhil Jain, MD and CEO of Amar Jain Clothing that operates stores under the Madame brand.