As Indians lean towards quick gourmet, Domino's, Wendy's, Burger King, McDonald's rejig menus
Suneera Tandon 8 min read 20 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Fast-food chains in India try out premium offerings to compete with niche restaurant brands popular on food-ordering platforms. Domino's launched sourdough pizzas, Wendy's and Burger King Korean-inspired menus, and Papa Johns pizzas made with a 72-hour standing dough. Early metrics are enocuraging.
For long, western fast-food chains in India have bet on low prices and localized fare to grow in scale and scope.
