Profits: fat and juicy

Now, here's the sweet truth for Jubilant and other pizza chains: though it takes more time getting sourdough ready, the cost of making a sourdough pizza is not much different from that of a regular pizza, said an expert. “Authentic sourdough uses only flour, water, salt and a starter – there’s no oil or commercial yeast – so the ingredient cost isn’t high," said Geetha Krishnan, founder at tfk Kitchen, a Bangalore bespoke baker that supplies several restaurants and airport lounges.