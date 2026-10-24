Fast-fashion group Shein agrees to pay $100 million to settle US FTC probe: What is the case? What really happened?

Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein will be paying $100 million, or ₹949.45 crore, to settle a US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) probe into delivery delays and other customer complaints, Reuters reported. The settlement, equivalent to 44% of Shein’s second-quarter profit, comes amid growing regulatory and tax pressures in the United States and Europe faced by the fast fashion brand.
According to the news agency, FTC records showed that consumers filed more than 12,000 complaints linked to purchases worth over $11 million between January 2020 and June 2026. Some complaints were reportedly regarding shipping issues, with customers reporting to the FTC and the Better Business Bureau. It alleged that packages marked as delivered by Shein never arrived. Customers also alleged that the company’s customer service failed to resolve their issues.
Shein, which was founded in China and is headquartered in Singapore.
The company confirmed to Reuters that it had “reached a constructive outcome with the FTC”, adding that more information would be shared soon. The FTC has not yet made a comment.
In filings for its Hong Kong initial public offering in July, Shein had warned that the US investigation could result in significant fines, reported Reuters. The company sells its own-brand clothing and also operates a marketplace where third-party sellers offer products such as toys , household appliances and home decor.
The US settlement comes as Shein faces additional costs and regulatory scrutiny in Europe. The European Union has imposed a €3 fee on low-value e-commerce packages, apart from an additional €2 handling fee that is due to take effect on November 1, taking the total to €5 per separate customs code.
Reuters reported that Shein’s shares had fallen 22% from their September 1 listing price amid concerns related to European fees.
The retailer, known for low-priced clothing, has also raised prices as the US and Europe have closed customs duty loopholes.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Sky Xu had said last month that Shein would develop more higher-priced brands to improve profit margins.
It is said that the European Commission is investigating the company over allegedly illegal products on its marketplace.
Last year, France’s data protection authority fined Shein €150 million for improper use of cookies.